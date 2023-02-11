Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Yesterday’s coup in the Jubilee Party, where Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe, were suspended as Secretary General and Vice Chair respectively, caught former President Uhuru Kenyatta by a big surprise.

This is according to credible sources who intimated that Uhuru was not aware of the plans to kick out Kioni and Murathe from the party.

According to the source, Uhuru was yet to be notified of the changes being pushed by the Jubilee rebels that visited President William Ruto at State House early in the week.

The source acknowledged that plans had been initiated by the team now allied to Ruto.

However, it was noted that Kioni and Murathe could not be removed from office without the ratification of the former Head of State.

“There are plans but the two have not yet been removed from office. It is only the party leader who can authorize the removal of the officials from office,” the source stated.

In the changes, Kioni was replaced with EALA MP Kanini Kega.

According to the Kioni’s team, Ruto was the orchestrator of the party’s woes following the leaders’ visit to State House on Wednesday.

The source alleged that plans were to destabilise Raila Odinga’s Azimio in its anti-Ruto rallies across the country.

Notably, during the State House meeting, the team of 30 MPs led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and Kega promised to work with Ruto.

Ruto, on the other hand, stated that the legislators were back home having worked with the team in the former ruling party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.