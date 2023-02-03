Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Alliance leaders are planning to overthrow the government of President William Ruto.

According to blogger Dennis Itumbi, who heads the Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB), Uhuru and Azimio cogs met in November last year and agreed to raise Sh 15 billion to oust Ruto‘s government for being clueless and out of touch with issues touching on common Mwananchi.

Itumbi further stated that during the meeting, Raila Odinga was tasked with the job of organising protest rallies and demonstrations to pressurize Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to resign.

“HNIB has obtained information from a highly classified meeting held in November last year. The meeting attended by Uhuru and Azimio chiefs agreed to raise Sh 15 billion to destabilize Ruto’s government,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

Many Kenyans have supported Uhuru’s move since Ruto and Gachagua seem to be still on honeymoon as Kenyans grapple with ever rising cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST