Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, on Monday lost his cool during a live television interview after it emerged he was among powerful cartels who have been trafficking Kenyans to the Middle East.

For the last 2 years, over 300 hundred Kenyans have died in Middle East countries due to what investigative agencies say was being recruited by rogue agencies like the one owned by Kuria who is also a former Gatundu South Member of Parliament.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija on Monday, Kuria admitted that he was a Director of Emerging Human Capital for 17 years, between 2001 and 2018.

The company is said to be involved in the transportation of workers from Kenya to the Middle East and other destinations.

“I was the Director of Emerging Human Capital, but we stopped operations five years ago,” Kuria said.

Kuria further said he exited the company in 2018.

“I exited the [human capital] business five years ago because of all these [human mistreatment] problems. I am, however, one person who would be happy to support any policy that says we stop migrant workers [from being flown to foreign nations that have a high prevalence of modern slavery],” Kuria said.

Unbeknownst to him, Ombija had done his homework and showed Kuria a CR 12 form from the Registrar of Companies that indicated that as late as November 2022, Kuria was still listed as one of the directors of the said firm.

The CR12 is an official and legal confirmation or certificate by the Registrar of Companies in Kenya indicating the details, directors and shareholders of a company.

When Ombija read out the CR12 details of Emerging Human Capital, which stated Kuria was still one of the directors, the visibly angry Cabinet Secretary chimed in:

“What is wrong with holding a business? Are you a communist? Trevor, you are anti-business. I am not a coward, I am not a hypocrite, I am a businessman. I have no regrets [for being a businessman]. I am holding this position (CS for Trade) because I encourage private sector investment.”

The minister further accused the Royal Media Services (RMS) of being biased against persons deemed to be associated with President William Ruto.

This was, however, a defensive and combative approach after he was ostensibly cornered on his active involvement in the running of the Emerging Human Capital Company despite earlier denying.

