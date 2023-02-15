Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto is the talk of social media after a man identified as Nifty Kim proposed to her in style during Valentine’s Day.

The colourful engagement ceremony caught many people by surprise since Toto has been keeping her relationship under wraps.

She has never given any hint that she was in a relationship.

It is now emerging that Linet’s fiancé Kim is married.

According to popular blogger Bettern Chero Kibet, Kim has been married for the last nine years and he has three kids.

He reportedly lied to his wife that he was travelling to Nairobi for a job interview.

Little did she know that he was coming to Nairobi to propose to Toto.

She was reportedly shocked to see the engagement photos on social media.

The identity of his wife has since been revealed.

Her name is Vee Nyorgi and they have three kids.

The kids resemble Kim and there is no DNA test needed.

See how he was unmasked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.