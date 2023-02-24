Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Details have emerged regarding the intrigues behind the abrupt sacking of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.

According to diplomatic sources, President William Ruto had everything to do with Raila’s sacking by the AU.

The sources revealed that Ruto influenced the African Union Commission to relieve Raila of his duties during a closed-door meeting held on the sidelines of the AU Heads of State and Government Summit this week.

The source indicated that the Kenyan delegation requested to have Raila’s term ended due to the recent anti-government rallies.

“You must remember that former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who got him here, is no longer in power.”

“This was a polite termination and the request was made at one of the closed-door meetings on the sidelines of the AU Summit,” the diplomat revealed.

Another source from the Kenya delegation also alleged that the Head of State was behind the request.

The AU, on the other hand, was inclined to heed the request given that independent agencies in the country, such as the Supreme Court, upheld the election victory of Ruto.

Notably, officials at the continental body also considered that the election observers also took part in the 2022 General Election, and no issues were raised over Ruto’s win.

Ruto’s allies also supported the move as they insisted that Raila was fired from his job.

However, Raila maintained that his term ended on his own volition, given that he had requested to exit the post.

