Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has claimed that President William Ruto’s government has withdrawn the security detail of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Under the 2010 constitution, Uhuru, who served between 2013 and 2022, is supposed to be guarded by the state all the time until he meets his maker.

But according to Alai, Uhuru’s security detail was withdrawn on Wednesday and no explanation was given for the withdrawal.

“Sources within the security structures have revealed to me that the security detail of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been withdrawn.

“The security detail was withdrawn yesterday, no reason was given for the withdrawal,” Alai wrote on his social media page.

The withdrawal of Uhuru’s security detail comes two days after Ruto’s allies accused the former President of sponsoring Azimio One Kenya Alliance rallies under the captaincy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto’s lieutenants accused Uhuru of financing the protest rallies because he doesn’t want to pay taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.