Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – In an unexpected turn of events, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga attempted to save Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, from being kicked out of the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting held in Machakos County on Thursday.

This is according to Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who revealed that Raila wanted Jalang’o to be given a chance to explain himself over his visit to the State House.

According to Kioni, Raila wanted Jalang’o to do the explanation before the media given that those who attended the PG had reservations about the visit.

However, a section of those attending the meeting at Stoni Athi Resort could not hear any of it.

“Jalang’o made a huge mistake. There is no popularity that any of us has that can go against the people’s revolution.”

“Revolution is very unforgiving to irritants. Raila had actually said that we let Jalang’o explain himself on camera but people could not stand any of those individuals opening their mouths,” Kioni revealed.

Nonetheless, Kioni alluded to the fact that the embattled MPs who visited the State House could redeem themselves with time.

“Do we have room for them? We do. The process we are pushing is for the people and we want everyone on board. They have to win the confidence of the people again,” the SG stated.

Raila allegedly kicked Jalang’o out of the Azimio PG minutes after he gained entry to the venue, calling him a traitor and a political prostitute

“I know where we are going but I do not want traitors,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.