Monday, February 27, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Masika Wetangula, is a prisoner in his own country since he cannot travel to Middle East countries for fear of arrest.

Wetangula fell into Middle East’s bad book in 2019 when he was allegedly tried to con UAE ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Sh 400 million on the pretext of selling him gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a taped phone conversation, Wetangula mentioned the name of then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Interior CS, Fred Matiangi as his accomplices.

Wetangula, who was then Bungoma Senator, lied to Sheikh Maktoum that his gold had been seized at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and even printed fake front pages of two leading local newspapers as proof.

Upon hearing that his gold has been seized, Sheikh Maktoum called Uhuru and Raila Odinga to Dubai and pleaded with them to release his gold seized at JKIA.

Uhuru, who hated to lie, told Sheikh Maktoum that there was no gold seized at JKIA and he was scammed.

Upon hearing this, Sheikh Maktoum issued a travel alert to all Middle East countries to never allow Wetangula and his accomplices set foot there and if they set foot there they will be jailed for life.

Wetangula has in many interviews denied he was involved in the ‘Dubai Gold scam”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.