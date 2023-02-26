Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 26, 2023 – New details have emerged over the ownership of the China Square retail store which is located at Unicity Mall, next to Kenyatta University.

The retail business has caused a storm in Kenya’s business arena for reportedly selling Chinese goods at a throw-away price.

Business experts predict that if the Chinese-owned supermarket is allowed to operate, it will force many businesses to close in Kamukunji, Eastleigh, Dubois road and parts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

On Saturday, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria revealed the person who authorised Chinese square to operate oblivious to the plight of other traders.

Kuria said former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi is the man who issued permits to Chinese traders at the mall.

“Dear Fred Okengo Matiangi. Why did you issue work permits to the Chinese traders at China Square at Unicity,” Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

Before roping in Matiang’i, Kuria had indicated that he want China Square out of the Kenyan market.

He urged Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina to buy out the lease for the establishment. Unicity Mall was built by Kenyatta University.

“I have today given an offer to Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa and Eastleigh Traders Association,” Kuria said on Friday.

“We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers, not traders,” he added

