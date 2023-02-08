Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – As music fans continue to mourn the sudden death of popular gospel singer and preacher Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa, details are now emerging that he was poisoned in a church.

According to Pastor Sarah Kinyanjui, Ilagosa was invited to preach and perform at an unnamed church, not knowing that someone had planned to kill him.

His food was reportedly poisoned after the service.

Pastor Sarah said that this is the second case she is hearing about a servant of God being poisoned in church.

The other case is that of a worship minister who was also poisoned in church but he survived.

Pastor Sarah advised pastors and gospel singers not to eat anything whenever they are invited to churches to minister.

Ilagosa died while receiving treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in Langata.

The poison damaged his kidney, leading to his sudden demise.

Check out Pastor Sarah’s Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.