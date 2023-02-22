Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – They say in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only common interests. Well, this may be true for former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who is said to have dumped Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto despite the enmity that existed between the two in the run-up to the August 9, 2022, General Election.

According to Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, Ngilu is a traitor and should be treated as such.

He noted that the former Kitui Governor is now angling for a spot in the Kenya Kwanza government after Raila Odinga lost to Ruto in the last year’s election.

Ngilu was at the forefront of advancing the pre-election agendas of the Azimio La Umoja formation with whose ticket Raila Odinga vied for the presidency.

She even gave up her governorship re-election bid to focus on Azimio’s national campaigns.

But after Raila lost, Ngilu chose to keep a low profile and has never been seen or heard of since, at least not in Azimio rallies, a move that got Raila’s supporters worried.

Speaking during the burial of Azimio Spokesman Makau Mutua’s brother yesterday, the Kitui senator claimed Ngilu is working in cahoots with the Kenya Kwanza luminaries to woo their Azimio counterparts.

He claimed Ngilu is now Ruto’s point person in Ukambani, mobilizing Kambas to join Ruto’s camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.