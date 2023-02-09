Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – If you thought that Hustler Fund was meant for Mama Mboga and Boda Boda operators, then you are in for a rude shock.

This is after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u confessed that he is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Hustler Fund kitty.

Prof Ndung’u revealed that since President William Ruto launched the kitty on November 30, 2022, he had been borrowing weekly and repaying promptly.

While urging Kenyans to borrow and repay their loans, the CS noted that he was borrowing to improve his credit score.

“I borrow from the Hustler Fund every week because I want to make sure that by the time a credit score is computed, I am part of the game and I can enjoy a higher limit,” the CS revealed

“Once we calculate credit scores, we will now make sure that the hustlers enjoy higher loan allocation,” he added.

Ndung’u told Kenyans that the Hustler Fund was an intervention that was going to discipline the financial market.

The CS revealed that the Fund was just at its first phase, with three more yet to be rolled out, targeting different borrowers.

“We are just in the first phase and you can already see the successes of the fund,” he praised the President’s initiative.

Ndung’u revealed that there were Kenyans who had borrowed and repaid over 300 times since the inception of the Fund.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.