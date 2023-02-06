Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been ordered to record a statement at Embakasi Police station in connection with the murder of Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka, which occurred in August last year.

Speaking to a local media house on Monday, Owino said he had been summoned and accused the government of plotting to arrest him and falsely link him to the death of Musyoka.

“In the course of this week, police asked me to record a statement at the Embakasi Police Station in regard to the death of I’m sensing that the government could be up to something,” Owino said.

Musyoka disappeared during August 9, 2022, election and his body was later found dumped in Kajiado County.

Mr. Musyoka, 53, was serving as returning officer at Embakasi East polling station in Nairobi County.

Babu Owino, who won the Embakasi East parliamentary seat maintained that he was not involved in the murder of Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.