Monday, February 20, 2023– Police have launched investigations into the death of a 56-year-old man who was found dead in his house in Mowlem, Nairobi.

The deceased’s body was discovered on Saturday, February 18, by the caretaker.

The caretaker told the police that he got suspicious after he noticed the door of the house was open and the music volume was too high.

When he entered the house to see what was happening, he found the deceased’s body lying on the floor motionless and immediately reported the matter to the police.

Police said the body had no visible injury.

They are treating the incident as suspected murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

