Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Social media has erupted after a 78-year-old bishop was caught red-handed doing the unthinkable to a 13-year-old school girl in the bush.

The rogue bishop, who belongs to the Roho Israel sect, lured the innocent girl to the bush and destroyed her innocence with his turban on.

Photos shared on social media showed the bishop trying to flee after he was busted.

The shameful incident reportedly happened in Kisii county.

See photos.

