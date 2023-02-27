Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – CCTV footage of an armed robbery incident that occurred at Lake View estate in Bamburi has surfaced on social media and left internet users in shock.

In the footage, two men are seen at the Mpesa shop disguising themselves as customers.

One of the men pretends to be busy on the phone doing a transaction and shortly after, his accomplice, who was standing behind him, pulls out an AK-47 rifle from his bag and brandishes it.

Shocked by the unexpected turn of events, the Mpesa lady surrenders and amid the confusion, the two thugs gain entry into the shop.

They ransack the shop and leave after stealing an unknown amount of money.

The video has sparked reactions after Cyprian Nyakundi shared it on Twitter.

A section of Twitter users believes the two are police officers.

Watch the video and reactions.

