Monday, 13 February 2023 – Popular social media influencer and content creator, Natalie Tewa, took to social media over the weekend and announced that she is officially off the market.

Tewa flaunted her engagement ring and introduced her boyfriend who goes by the name of Francis Mugane.

Going by his Instagram profile, he is a travel, fashion, food, and live events influencer.

He also dabbles in deejaying.

He is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It is worth noting that this was one of the places Tewa recently visited and spent a vacation without giving so much as a hint that it was her boyfriend she had gone to visit.

It would also appear that they preferred to keep their relationship low profile because neither of them have photos of each other on their Instagram accounts until Tewa posted him on her stories.

Francis is well-built and loves to keep fit.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.