Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Last weekend, three ladies suspected to be part of a ruthless mchele gang that has been drugging patrons in popular entertainment joints along Thika Road were arrested after drugging three men.

The notorious ladies were nabbed with stupefying drugs hidden in their handbags after police frisked them.

According to a social media user identified as Onyango Odongo, he has had an encounter with of the arrested mchele ladies.

The suspected mchele lady identified as Kellen Njoki almost drugged Onyango in a banking hall where he had gone to do some business transactions.

He started feeling dizzy immediately after she sat next to him.

Luckily, he did not inhale a lot of the stupefying substance and was able to drive to the office.

However, he felt dizzy the whole day.

This is what he posted on DCI’s Facebook page after photos of the suspected mchele ladies were shared.

Below is a photo of Kellen.

