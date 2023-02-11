Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Shan George has alleged that most of her colleagues who claim they bought houses are lying.

She said this while reacting to her colleague Angela Okorie’s statement that many actresses who claim they bought houses with money they made from acting are lying.

Shan George responded, writing:

‘Many just lease the houses, and come online to claim bought. Their cup of zobo, biko.’