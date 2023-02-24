Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Shakira has admitted to being “hurt” by her ex Gerard Piqué’s relationship with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a blistering new song.

In her “TQG” collaboration with Karol G, released Friday, Feb. 24, Shakira sings in Spanish that she is “already set” all by herself.

“You are no longer welcome here,” read the loosely translated lyrics from the first verse. “I saw what your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn’t make me angry / I laughed.”

In the chorus, the Grammy winner, 46, teams up with 32-year-old Karol, who ended her engagement to Anuel AA in 2021, to warn their exes’ “new babies” that they do not “compete for men.”

Later in the song, Shakira sings that she got “triple M” when Piqué, 36, left her last year, calling herself “much hotter, much tougher, much lighter.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer goes on to claim that the former soccer player “wants to get back together,” which she would be an “idiot” to do, singing that her life getting “even better” without her ex has “offended” him.

Shakira also accuses Piqué of “‘liking’ a photo of” hers.

“My love, you really distanced yourself,” she concludes. “And I can’t see so far away, baby.”

News broke in June 2022 that Shakira and Piqué had called it quits after 11 years together. They share two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.