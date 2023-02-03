Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Chief Inspector Cuthbert Gwidi, the officer-in-charge of the Police Band Department in Zimbabwe is being investigated for allegedly forcing a married female subordinate to sleep with him.

Gwidi is accused of forcing the 44-year-old band dancer to sleep with him since 2017 and also threatening her with a sack. He is accused of getting the married woman raped by one of his associates.

The senior police officer allegedly lured the woman to a hotel room where she was raped by a councilor only identified as Nleya from Victoria Falls.

The woman told her husband about the abuse, and he lodged a police report against the two at Harare Central Police Station.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that the authorities have launched an investigation into the senior police officer.

Nyathi said;

‘Police are investigating a case of sexual abuse involving a band officer in charge.’

Police sources close to the investigation told the lifestyle tabloid H-Metro;

‘The victim was raped in Gwidi’s office in 2017, and he threatened not to deploy her to paid duties if she disclosed the matter.

‘The victim stood her ground and lodged a police report against Gwidi at the Police Complaints Desk, but it was all in vain.

She was subjected to sexual abuse by Councillor Nleya in 2019 at a hotel in Victoria Falls where they were assigned to perform at a function.

‘Gwidi tricked the victim into thinking that she was booked in a room together with other dancers, but she found Nleya, Gwidi and another person in the room. Gwidi and the other person left the room leaving Nleya and the victim and she was raped.’