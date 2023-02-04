Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Nandi Senator, Kiprotich Arap Cherargei, has sought to set the record straight over a viral social media post that outrageously condemned a section of Kenyan business people.

Cherargei, who flagged the post as fake, asked social media users to ignore misleading information meant to create division.

The Nandi Senator also accused his political nemesis of engineering the fake social media post to tarnish his reputation and lead him into a warpath with businessmen from Mount Kenya.

“Ignore this devilish propaganda by political detractors,” Cherargei warned as he distanced himself from the post.

In the post that has now been flagged as fake, Cherargei alleged that Mt. Kenya businessmen and women are the biggest tax evaders and asked President William Ruto to deal with them perpendicularly to ensure they pay their taxes; a post that made Kikuyus very furious and almost collapsed the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

At the same time, Cherargei also asked Kenyans to pay their fair share in the tax revenues, noting that the country’s economy can only be independent when everyone plays their roles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.