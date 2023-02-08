Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has begged President William Ruto’s government not to interfere with Azimio One Kenya Alliance protest rallies.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miguna said as long as the protests are peaceful, they should go on.

The controversial barrister said the Azimio rallies add colour to Kenyan politics.

“To President William Ruto. Make sure that Raila Odinga isn’t arrested or prevented from holding his useless rallies,” Miguna said

“Let him hold as many rallies as he wants. Their noise adds political colour!,” Miguna added.

Miguna’s remarks were in response to the unveiling of a new youth movement by Raila.

During the Azimio rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday, the former Prime Minister unveiled a new youth movement called Movement for Defence of Democracy (MDD) with its officials wearing what appeared to be jungle camouflage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.