Monday, February 20, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to die with Raila Odinga come rain, come sunshine.

Speaking after a two-day retreat in Nakuru yesterday, Kalonzo revealed that he will not be the one to betray Baba by jumping ship.

According to Kalonzo, members of his outfit recently rejected an invitation to meet President William Ruto at the State House because they don’t want to be bought like Jalang’o and his friends.

He revealed that Wiper leaders were among Opposition MPs who had been invited to State House in a bid to shift allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Hailing his MPs as disciplined, Kalonzo accused Ruto of deliberate efforts to cripple multi-partyism in Kenya and revert the country to a one-party state.

“I want to thank members of the Wiper party who were invited to the State House but declined to go. Those who were invited, especially a team from Makueni, in one voice declined the request…if it’s development, they can get it in Makueni” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.