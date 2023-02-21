Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Retired Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) minister, Reverend Timothy Njoya, has tasked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to mediate the tension between President William Ruto and his archrival, Raila Odinga.

Raila has been traversing the country mobilising supporters to reject Ruto’s regime, saying the president stole his victory last year.

He has demanded Ruto and all leaders in the government resign and let him take over.

Speaking during an interview, Njoya likened the current political scene to a football match, saying the ‘game’ has neither a referee nor rules.

“In Kenya right now, we have two major parties; the Raila Luo-Kamba football federation, which is playing against Ruto’s Kikuyu-Kalenjin federation. That match does not have a referee and I’m here to tell them they need one,” Njoya stated.

He said Kenyans fought hard to create what he called an equal playing field and therefore suggested that Uhuru be brought on board to oversee the ‘game’.

“We fought for an equal playing field and having a good referee. Supposing we have a good referee in Kenya, I would say Uhuru would be the best referee. He is famous for what he has done, going to Congo in the ongoing crisis, on appointment by Ruto,” said the veteran clergyman.

Kenyatta is the Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Process on the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC and has been overseeing a delegation discussing the restoration of security in the troubled Central African country.

“He has gone as a Kenyan, not as a leader of any party. He reconciles places like Somalia. What he is doing, he should be doing in Kenya,” Njoya said.

In his view, the church should send representatives to Kenyatta’s mother and Kenya’s pioneer First Lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, to talk his son into taking up the mediator role.

“Who can tell him that? He can only be told by the church, which can go and tell Mama Ngina, who is the mother of the nation, to go and tell her son that he is an elder statesman as a former president.

“He should be now refereeing the game because he has been there,” said Njoya.

