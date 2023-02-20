Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed what Azimio leaders who have been accompanying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his protest rallies have been telling him.

Speaking on Sunday, Murkomen revealed that he has been meeting Raila Odinga allies secretly and they have been telling him that they attend Azimio protest rallies to please Baba but they later visit government offices as they seek development for their people.

“Ata penye kumekuwa na maandamano na rally, all those leaders wameniambia hii rally tupige story tu kidogo hii wiki hii mtu apite (Even leaders from regions where there have been demonstrations and rallies have told me that let’s chat in this rallies for this week then we let this person go) we come and sit down we plan development agendas,” Murkomen who was speaking in Kericho county said.

Murkomen further noted that president William Ruto gave out an order to all his ministers to serve every part of the nation without being unfair.

“President Ruto has given me and all ministers to serve every part of Kenya equally and to make sure that every part of Kenya gets development,” Murkomen stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST