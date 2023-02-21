Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has weighed in on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government will only favor those who voted for them.

Taking to Twitter, Sifuna slammed Gachagua, noting that all Kenyans pay tax to the government.

The ODM Secretary General argued that Raila Odinga’s Azimio should create its own revenue authority for its supporters to stop paying taxes to the Kenya Kwanza government.

“According to Gachagua the K in KRA stands for Kenya Kwanza. We need our own revenue authority to channel our taxes; A Peoples Revenue Authority. PRA can then sit with KRA to discuss a refund of all Azimio supporters’ taxes paid to the illegitimate KK Gove,” Sifuna stated.

Gachagua on Sunday stated that the Kenya Kwanza supporters have majority shares in the government and therefore should be the first beneficiaries before those who supported Azimio.

“This Government is like a company guaranteed by shares. There are those with many shares and those with few shares. Therefore, those who voted for us and supported us must enjoy the benefits first,” Gachagua said.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei defended the Deputy President saying his remarks have been taken out of context.

