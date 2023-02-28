Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Kambas are up in arms against Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for misleading them to remain in Raila Odinga’s Azimio even after losing to President William Ruto in the last election.

The Kamba leaders, led by former MPs and MCAs, condemned Kalonzo’s action, saying the Wiper leader does not care whether they live or die as long as they remain in the Opposition.

According to them, Kalonzo is telling Kambas not to join Ruto’s government while residents are dying of hunger, lack of water and children are not in school due to lack of fees.

They have since dumped Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza with the hope of getting something in the end for themselves and their people.

“I call on our people from the Ukambani region, including elected leaders, to all support Ruto’s government. Let’s all register in the UDA party so that we get development,” stated Tankai Munari, the former Kasikeu MCA.

Munari begged Ruto not to punish the Kamba community since they have decided to join and support him.

“Our people should be provided with food and water. We invite the president to visit our region so we pray with him and we will support him,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST