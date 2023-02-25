Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s wife, Tessie, assumed the newly created Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary following its launch by her husband yesterday.

In her new office founded by the government, Tessie was tasked with four key roles, including focusing on improving the lives of children and families.

Mudavadi’s spouse will also advance causes that bring dignity to persons living with disabilities and the elderly.

“The office is committed to promoting the well-being of Kenyan citizens by enhancing health with an emphasis on maternal and child healthcare.

“Also, promote the protection of the environment and improvement of sanitation,” Mudavadi unveiled.

It was noted that Tessie’s role would complement the role of the various initiatives being undertaken by various government agencies, including the Office of the First Lady.

“The Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was established by the Government to complement the work being done by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President,” read the statement in part.

First Lady Rachel Ruto had been focusing on the economic empowerment of women through various initiatives such as table banking, while Pastor Dorcas Rigathi had been focusing on issues affecting the boychild.

On her part, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau noted the importance of the office to Kenyans who were facing various social challenges.

She also praised Tessie for her initiative aimed at improving the lives of those in society.

This comes even as hustlers are wondering where they will fit in this hustlers’ government after having been promised a stake in it.

During the campaigns in the run-up to the 2022 election, Ruto promised to sort hustlers first before the rich and the might, but as it turns out, he is doing exactly the opposite.

The Kenyan DAILY POST