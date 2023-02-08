Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – A photo of a Landcruiser V8 that an unknown motorist partially damaged has surfaced on social media.

According to information shared online by Facebook user Derrick Mbugua, the owner of the high-end car parked his ‘machine’ and blocked other motorists.

He went to Java and reportedly stayed for two hours after blocking the way for other motorists at the parking lot.

An irked motorist took a nail and left a message for him.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.