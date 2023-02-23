Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – President William Ruto, through Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, has weighed in on Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s mass action threats.

In a statement via Twitter yesterday, Cheruiyot advised President Ruto to ignore the threats and focus on building the economy.

“After eating Kenya to the ground under the evil handshake regime, Tinga wants to force another munching round by use of threats to violence. There are no more cowards in town.

“I urge the President to focus on repairing the economy badly ravaged by the handshake looting spree,” Cheruiyot stated.

During the prayers at Jeevanjee Gardens yesterday, Raila issued six demands to Ruto and threatened to lead the country into mass action if the demands are not met within 14 days.

He demanded the Ruto government restore food subsidies to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“We have been talking about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, diesel, petrol, sugar, and milk among others for far too long.

“We have complained about raising taxes and we have lately talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees. Withdrawal of subsidies on food and education in the middle of a drought and famine was a reckless move.”

“Subsidies must be restored, and the price of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.