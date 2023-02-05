Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – A rogue motorist is wanted by the police after he fuelled at Ola Petrol station along Nairobi- Nakuru highway and drove off without paying.

The fuel was worth Ksh 8,000.

His car’s number plate was circulated on social media by Sikika Road Safety and the matter was reported to the police.

Cases of motorists, especially those with expensive cars, driving off without paying after fuelling are common these days.

Petrol station attendants are advised to be always alert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.