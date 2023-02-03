Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – One of the local media houses in the country has conducted an online poll asking Kenyans whether they believe Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga’s victory was stolen during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Raila and his Azimio lieutenants have been crisscrossing the country claiming that their victory was stolen by the then Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and President William Ruto.

They further claimed that Raila garnered 8.1 million votes against Ruto’s 5.9 million votes.

The publication asked Kenyans whether they believe Raila’s claim that he won the election with 8.1 million votes.

65.4 percent of Kenyans said they don’t believe that Raila Odinga won the election, with only 34.6 percent believing the claim.

Here is the screenshot of the poll that will leave eggs on the faces of Raila Odinga and his Azimio brigade.

