Saturday, February 18, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has revealed what will happen to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in case President William Ruto’s government withdraws his bodyguards.

Raila Odinga is among the senior citizens being guarded by the state since he served as the country’s premier from 2008 and 2013.

There are rumours that Ruto’s government is planning to withdraw his security due to his involvement in the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance countrywide rallies.

However, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst said that in case Ruto withdraws Raila Odinga’s security, his supporters would take it upon themselves to protect him and this would, unfortunately, be fodder for tension and disorder in the country.

“There is a danger here. I give advice for free…Supposing you withdrew Raila’s security with this tension in the country, you know 100,000 people can go to Karen to guard him. They would always deliver him wherever he is going in town.

“If you withdrew his security and word goes around he is unsafe, there will be a hundred thousand people to guard him and walk him wherever he is going…That is why I’m saying this government could be creating unnecessary trouble for itself,” Manyora told a local blog.

