Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – The African Union (AU) has terminated Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s job as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

This comes just a day after Raila called for countrywide mass action to force President William Ruto to lower the cost of living among other things.

His roles have now been taken over by the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD

In a letter, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki lauded Raila for his exemplary performance.

He also revealed plans to engage the former Prime Minister in other assignments.

Raila, in a quick rejoinder, welcomed the decision by the continental body.

“I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

“In that regard, I welcome your quick action that will free me to pursue other pressing and urgent matters,” Raila’s statement read in part.

But what did Raila Odinga lose after his alleged sacking by AU?

Well, according to sources, Raila lost hefty perks and privileges which he may never get again.

Before NEPAD took over his roles, Raila was entitled to a big office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which was set to facilitate his travel to different countries.

The former prime minister also had access to special visa and preferential treatment at various airports while on official duties. He was entitled to a fully-furnished office in Nairobi.

Raila was also assigned staff and advisors to boost his local and international presence. Additional staff and advisors were also assigned to help align with African Union unity programmes.

However, it was not indicated how much Raila earned monthly or annually as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.