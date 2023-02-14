Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – President William Ruto and his close lieutenants have converged at Nyayo Stadium for National Prayers Day.

While inviting Kenyans to the event on Sunday, Ruto said the agenda of today’s prayers would be seeking God’s intervention to end drought and hunger facing the country.

The president said though his government had already set aside seeds for the planting season, the plan cannot succeed if God does not provide rain.

“Tunataka tuombe ndio mungu atupatie mvua ndio wakenya wasiangamie kwasababu ya drought (We will pray for God to bless us with rain so that Kenyans do not die due to drought),” Ruto said.

But renowned Jubilee Party strategist and communications specialist, Pauline Njoroge, has revealed the amount of money Ruto will use during the National Prayers Day event.

In what appears to be mocking Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Pauline said the government will spend Sh 50 million for the event.

She said as a Christian, Ruto should have used the money to feed the hungry instead of wasting money on such an occasion.

“Happy National Prayers Day! Just imagining how many hungry people the Ksh 50 million the state has used to prepare that event could have fed on this Valentine’s Day… Yes!

“How many people could have felt the love of Christ if the church had said that money be used to feed them, and even added more?” Njoroge wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.