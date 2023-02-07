Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga suffered a severe blow after nine ODM lawmakers dumped him and pledged to work with President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The lawmakers vowed to work with President Ruto for the sake of peace and prosperity in the country.

The lawmakers who met Ruto include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o-Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Reacting to the meeting, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, said the lawmakers were bribed with Sh 50 million to dump Raila Odinga and join Ruto.

Oketch further warned the lawmakers that they might think that they are destroying Raila but they are destroying their community by accepting a bribe to betray Jakom.

“It’s unfortunate that a section of ODM MPs has been given Kshs. 50 million by State House to leave Azimio and join Kenya Kwanza.

“Let’s not sell the souls of our people. Betrayal in the City, you think you are destroying Baba but instead, you are destroying the community,” Oketch said.

