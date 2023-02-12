Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Detectives are interrogating four university students believed to be part of a gang behind incidents of violent robberies in Ruai, Juja, Kayole, and surrounding areas.

This is after an undercover team of police officers based at Makadara, Ruai, Embakasi, and Kayole last evening in a joint operation arrested a 19-year-old JKUAT student, following intelligence leads that he was part of a dangerous criminal gang.

The suspect led the officers to his 3 accomplices who are fellow freshers, living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja’s Container area. During the operation, Richard Lankisa, 18, Brian Kituku, 19, and Emmanuel Nyangwencha, 18, all of them pursuing a degree course in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were arrested.

This is after a thorough search conducted in their single room led to the recovery of an imitation of a Glock pistol, 8 used 9×19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, 2 laptops believed to have been stolen property among other items.

The scene was processed by crime scene detectives based at DCI Thika and the suspects were escorted to Juja police station pending further interrogation and arraignment before a court.

