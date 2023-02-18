Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dropped a bombshell on what the police officers wanted to do to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’ when they raided his Karen home early in the week.

Speaking in Keumbu Town, Kisii County, yesterday, Raila sensationally claimed DCI detectives wanted to frame Matiang’i in secret; that’s why they raided his home without a search warrant and broke everything they came in contact with.

According to the ODM Leader, the officers wanted to plant evidence at Matiang’i’s home and then come to arrest him.

However, they ran away immediately after Raila and Matiang’i’s lawyer Dunstan Omari showed up.

“Walienda Kuvaamia Matiang’i kwa nyumba yake ati wanatafta ushahidi, kama wewe unataka kushtaki mtu si uko na ushahidi tayari sio ati unakwenda kutafta kwa nyumba yake.

“Walikua wanataka kuweka kitu ndani ya nyumba ya Matiang’i ndio waende wakamshike badae,” Raila claimed.

Nonetheless, the Opposition chief defended Fred Matiang’i, saying he is ready to die fighting for him.

“Nilimuambiwa bwana Matiang’i wee kaa imara, mimi nitakufa na wewe.

“Hatutaki hao wajamaa warudishe nchi hii kwa upande ya giza pale tumetoka, hatuwezi kubali utawala wa dhuluma na kimabavu,” Raila added.

A multi-agency police on Wednesday raided Matiang’i’s home to obtain CCTV recordings.

Matiangi’is lawyer Danstan Omari, however, told the press that they didn’t have a court order to access the former Interior CS’s home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.