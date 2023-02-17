Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday, 17 February 2023 – An unidentified slay queen has sparked reactions on social media after she turned up at a city club wearing a skimpy dress.
The dress had a long slit that exposed her flesh.
She was literally walking half-naked.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>