Thursday, February 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has told off Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his 14-day ultimatum and mass action threats.

Speaking during the launch of the Nairobi River Commission (NRC) at Korogocho, Nairobi County, Ruto warned Raila against instigating violence in the country.

The head of state, in a strongly-worded statement, maintained that nobody would be allowed to intimidate him and his government since Kenya belongs to everyone.

“You will demonstrate until you get tired of it,” Ruto warned Raila while telling him to focus on the productive things in life.

This comes even as Ruto was terrified enough to deploy KDF to man State House yesterday while Raila was leading prayers at Jeevanjee just in case Baba leads his troops to evict him.

At Jeevanjee, Raila issued six demands to President Ruto, warning that he will take serious action should he fail to act.

The opposition chief warned the Kenya Kwanza government that he will lead countrywide mass action should President Ruto fail to take action.

“If demands are not heeded within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity,” Raila stated.

Among the demands, Raila asked Ruto to reintroduce food subsidies that must be restored to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

He also asked the Head of State to ensure that all children who had dropped out of school were brought back and immediately registered for their academic programmes in order to ensure 100 per cent transition.

However, Ruto rejected Raila’s demands and warned him against the intended mass action, noting that any violence will be dealt with according to the law.

“We are all equal before the law, and any attempt to cause chaos will be dealt with accordingly. Nobody, nobody, let me repeat, nobody will be allowed to intimate others in this country,” Ruto warned.

Ruto told Raila that he had no time for people who were living a good life, and that his main agenda was to ensure that less privileged Kenyans were well attended to.

The Kenyan DAILY POST