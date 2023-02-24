Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has reacted to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s statement after the African Union terminated his job as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure.

Taking to his Twitter, Cherargei expressed his surprise that Raila accepted a decision unlike him for the first time in his life.

“Tinga has accepted a decision for the first time in his life,” Cherargei stated.

He congratulated the AU for firing Baba and asked him to tarmac like other Kenyans to look for a job.

Besides, Cherargei welcomed the AU decision to relieve Raila of his duties, saying he now has enough time to do protests.

“Thank you, AU for firing Tinga for his continuous undermining of a legitimate government of Kenya led by HE Ruto. Tinga should also tarmac like any other Kenyan & also have more time for his maandamanos! Kimeumana,” he said.

This comes even as Raila has indicated that he had requested AU Chairman Mousa Faki to relieve him from the AU role because he had some pressing and urgent matters to attend to.

