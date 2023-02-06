Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – President William Ruto is now happy that everyone has now agreed to pay tax irrespective of who he/she is and her position in society.

Reacting to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s outburst on Saturday, where she accused him of politicizing tax matters and unfairly targeting her and her family, Ruto said that all Kenyans were now in agreement that there should be no tax waivers for anybody, and that everyone should pay tax.

“I am happy that as a country, we have built a consensus that irrespective of your status, region and religion, there will be no tax waivers for anybody.”

“We have all agreed that there will be no big people. We are all equal before the law and the constitution and we will all pay taxes according to our income. That is commendable because we will not be looking at tribes, religion or whether you are young or old when we discuss tax matters,” he added.

Ruto’s push for all Kenyans to pay tax has been seen as targeting Uhuru and his family; a move that prompted Mama Ngina to respond harshly on Saturday.

She asked Ruto to stop making unnecessary noise and sell her property if he thinks the Kenyatta family has not been paying taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.