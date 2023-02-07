Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – President William Ruto and his allies appear to be scared of Raila Odinga’s new Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD).

Raila unveiled the youth wing movement on Sunday at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra during which members of the movement donned military fatigues.

The launch of MDD unsettled Kenya Kwanza’s supporters who wondered what Raila’s end game was.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot led Kenya Kwanza troops in condemning MDD and issued a warning.

“The youth wing accompanying Raila Odinga should be careful as we had a similar Orange Democratic Party (ODM) youth wing in 2002.”

“When the coalition government was formed, many of them were left rotting in jail,” Cheruiyot warned.

He further alleged that it is President William Ruto who bailed out the 2007 youth wingers.

“The same repeated itself in 2018 when Raila went into a handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Cheruiyot added.

On his part, vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna, a supporter of the Kenya Kwanza administration, asked the president not to give Opposition leaders the attention they are seeking.

“Make sure that Raila Odinga isn’t arrested or prevented from holding his rallies. Let him hold as many rallies as he wants. Just make sure that his goons don’t destroy any property or cause havoc. Their noise adds political colour!” Miguna posed.

Shadrack Kemei, a Kenya Kwanza supporter, urged the government to move with speed and arrest the MDD members or else they will destroy the country.

“Some of them are wearing real Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) combat boots, they are looking for trouble,” he observed.

His sentiments were echoed by Mugambi Amathi who urged the Head of State to use police force to deal with MDD.

John Huss wondered why they were still roaming free after appearing on national television wearing military gear.

“The government should act quickly and the youth wing be summoned by relevant security agencies to explain how they got hold of military gear,” he remarked.

MDD, which is led by former and current university leaders, revealed during the launch that they were fighting for the return of democracy in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST