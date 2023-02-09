Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday saved former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i from arrest.

The police had raided Matiang’i’s Karen residence last night intending to arrest him over corruption.

But when he learned of Matang’i’s looming arrest, Raila quickly drove to the former CS’s house and confronted the police who were allegedly acting on orders from ‘above’

The ODM chief criticized the move, terming it barbaric and a witch-hunt.

He questioned why the involved agencies waited to raid his residence at night instead of waiting to resolve their issue legally.

Raila also vowed to join other leaders in a night vigil to ensure Matiang’i’s security and that of his family.

He continued his onslaught on the government, noting that the attack on the former CS was a testament to the illegitimacy of the government.

“We are here and we will stand with Matiang’i and anybody else to ensure that the law of this country is respected,” he stated.

“If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest that should be made public and known to him. This idea of arresting senior citizens at this hour of the night is unacceptable,” Odinga added.

According to the former Prime Minister, the motive behind Matiang’i’s attempted arrest was unclear, as neither the police nor his legal team had concrete information.

