Sunday, February 12, 2023 – There was a little drama during the burial of former Education CS Prof. George Magoha when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrived with a spear and a crowd, forcing former President Uhuru Kenyatta to be scared even of his safety.

Raila performed the Luo traditional cultural chant -Siguweya – where he chanted ‘jowi’ with his entourage, bringing the service to a standstill.

Given the high activity level next to Magoha’s casket, Uhuru’s security adopted the box formation around him, with the lead aide directing him to remain seated.

Four security guards stood in front, two others beside him, as other aides guarded his rear while scanning the environment.

The box formation ensures that a VIP is given 360 degrees of protection in high-risk crowds. The formation also ensures that the subject is centred and safely guarded during extraction.

As Raila honoured Magoha, Uhuru’s aide restrained any movements next to the former President as they helped to clear the venue.

After calm was restored, Uhuru was seen engaging Raila’s wife – Ida, as the former Prime Minister retreated to change his attire.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju also explained the chant and standstill, adding that it was part of the Luo traditions.

“I talked to Raila on Friday and he never told me he would come dressed in traditional attire. For our Nigerian family, now you know what it means to be buried in Luo land,” he clarified.

As per the Presidential Retirement Act of 2003, Uhuru is entitled to a maximum of six officers.

