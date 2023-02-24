Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has blasted former Nairobi governor Dr. Evans Kidero and former Makueni county governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana after they applied for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions in President William Ruto’s government.

Kidero and Kibwana were among 214 candidates who were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday and there is a high likelihood that the two may be appointed CAS in some of the ministries in Ruto’s government.

Reacting to the shortlisting of Kidero and Kibwana, Makau said it is shameful for the two ex-governors to apply for ‘office messenger’ jobs yet they were very senior men in the previous government.

He further said he cries for his beloved Kenya when he sees Kidero and Kibwana applying for such small jobs.

“Why are very senior members of the society who’ve served as governors and ministers — like @KideroEvansand @ProfKibwana— applying for “office messenger” jobs? Kenya is a very strange country. Cry, my beloved country!” Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.