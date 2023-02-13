Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya got President William Ruto on the edge when he addressed the bandit menace in Kerio Valley.

Speaking yesterday during an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County, Natembeya revealed some facts about banditry that seemed uncomfortable for Ruto and his allies.

He challenged Interior CS Kithure Kindiki not to lie to the president about the banditry menace as people continue to die recklessly.

He revealed that the people who sit on security committees are the same people behind banditry in the country and that he saw this firsthand when he was the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RRC).

“I beseech you to talk to the locals in these regions and you will get to the bottom of the banditry problem,” Natembeya offered.

“In the issue of security, I was the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RRC) and I fought the issue a lot. There are things you will never be told, President”, the governor revealed.

“The things that happened in Laikipia conservancy made me resolve to leave my job because you would tell someone these are the coordinates, the bandits are this side then they bomb the opposite side because the owners of the livestock are the same people we sit with on the table to plan strategies on how to finish the bandits,” Natembeya revealed as Ruto looked away in disbelief.

He further noted that for the police to get food, they enter into an unholy alliance with bandits and give bullets where they get a goat in return for food.

At the same time, the governor revealed that none of the officers deployed in West Pokot and who were killed by the bandits is given an allowance by the government for their work.

“The salary an officer in Kapedo gets is the same an officer standing here in Ngata in traffic is getting. There is no incentive whatsoever,” Natembeya indicated.

Watch the video below

