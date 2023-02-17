Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has mocked former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was appointed as the head of AU’s Election Observation Mission to Nigeria.

The former president will lead a team of 90 observers to the Nigerian elections due on February 25.

The African Union said Uhuru and his team will “provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections”

Reacting to the appointment, Miguna Miguna, who is like water and oil with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, said observing elections in Nigeria is like watching ticks at a cattle dip.

He said the Uhuru job is a useless undertaking.

“Observing elections in Nigeria is like watching ticks at a cattle dip: a useless exercise!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST