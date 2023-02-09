Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has blasted Azimio One Kenya Alliance politicians after the alleged Wednesday raid at former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi’s home in Karen.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led Azimio politicians in arriving at the home of the former CS where they castigated the government over the alleged raid on the palatial home. Over 200 lawyers accompanied Raila Odinga.

However, details have emerged that the raid may have been stage-managed since there is no CCTV footage showing police raiding the home of the former powerful CS.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Kabando said it was shameful for Raila Odinga and 200 lawyers to rush to Matiangi’s home claiming that there was a police raid.

He said Matiang’i should tell Kenyans the truth instead of being a drama king.

“Terrible. Cacophonous siasa episode. Ruse! Senior statesman is lured, accompanied by, wait! 200+ lawyers to “protect” a state-guarded man.

“Common decency has regrettably been replaced by deception and thuggery.

“Obnoxious night drama ain’t about citizens. Matiang’i, submit the truth,” Kabando wa Kabando wrote on his page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.